Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(The Center Square) – A recently introduced bill in the U.S. Senate would make assaulting law enforcement personnel and others a deportable crime, according to a report.

On Thursday, U.S. Sen Ted Budd, R-NC, introduced “Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement (POLICE) Act.” The bill would add a provision to the existing “Immigration and Nationality Act.” The proposed amendment would read, “any alien who has been convicted of, who admits having committed, or who admits committing acts constituting the essential elements of, and offense involving the assault of a law enforcement officer is deportable.”

According to the Washington Examiner, the law would apply to illegal immigrants who assault law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders.

Since current law doesn’t cover all assaults against LEOs, some foreign nationals “can remain in the country even after committing this reprehensible crime,” Budd said.

The companion bill, H.R. 2494, filed by Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-NY, and multiple cosponsors, passed the House last Wednesday by a vote of 255 to 175.

“Supporting our police includes removing dangerous people who do them harm,” Budd said in a statement. “If an illegal immigrant commits the crime of assaulting an officer, they should be subject to immediate deportation. Our lawmakers must always back the men and women who protect and serve our communities.”

A record number of migrants — 7.7 million — have been apprehended or reported evading capture after illegally entering the U.S. since January 2021, the Examiner reported.

Border Patrol agents get assaulted daily, as reported by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

Week in Review:

– 18 Agents Assaulted

– 28,473 Apprehensions

– 9,571 Approx. Gotaways

– $221,251 Seized

– 323 lbs. Marijuana

– 113 lbs. Fentanyl

– 66 lbs. Cocaine

– 11 Firearms

– 8 Sex Offenders

– 4 Gang Members Assault on an Agent will get you prosecuted federally, 18 USC 111. pic.twitter.com/dLJX6fr111 — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 19, 2023

Week in Review

– 11 Agents Assaulted

– 34,600 Apprehensions

– 10,100 Approx Gotaways

– $1.24 Million Seized

– 146 lbs of Meth

– 106 lbs of Fentanyl

– 39 lbs of Ecstasy

– 12 lbs of Cocaine

– 29 Firearms

– 11 Sex Offenders

– 7 Warrants

– 4 Gang Members Extremely Proud! pic.twitter.com/7wG4TSCedI — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) April 7, 2023

Even more startling, more than 300 known, suspected terrorists have been apprehended illegally entering at the northern and southern border this fiscal year alone.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...