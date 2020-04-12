PATERSON, N.J. – A New Jersey police officer has become another victim to the dreaded coronavirus. The Paterson Police Department reported its first casualty to COVID-19 on Sunday morning with the death of Officer Francesco Scorpo, a member of the traffic division, officials said.

Scorpo joined the police agency in July 2015 .

Mayor Andre Sayegh called Scorpo “an exemplary police officer and the consummate professional.” Sayegh said he often saw Scorpo at city events involving the department’s motor officers.

“I always made it a point to go over to him and shake his hand,” the mayor said. “He had such an endearing personality.”

Early last week, union officials had said that more than 20 members of the police department had tested positive for COVID-19. The department has about 375 officers, NorthJersey reported.

Scorpo is also the first Paterson city employee to die of the virus, Sayegh said. His wife and two young children survive him.