Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – Republican Congressman Mike Garcia, who is also a former U.S. Navy pilot, hammered progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon on Saturday over an ignorant tweet from the rogue prosecutor to commemorate Memorial Day, Fox News reported.

“When I was 18 years old, I joined the United States Army,” Gascon tweeted. “I’d like to wish everyone a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend as we reflect on and remember those who have served our country.”

Garcia represents California’s 25th congressional district. While it’s not uncommon for some people to confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day, Garcia took issue with Gascon’s tweet, especially since Gascon says he’s an Army veteran.

While he was at it, the congressman also slammed Gascon’s handling of crimes committed in Los Angeles.

Are you a ghost? If not, you have the wrong holiday @GeorgeGascon. Veterans Day is in November. This weekend we honor those who didn’t make it home. It’s not hard. Neither is recognizing the difference between felonies and misdemeanors. — Mike Garcia (@ElectMikeGarcia) May 28, 2022

“Are you a ghost?” Garcia, responded. “If not, you have the wrong holiday @GeorgeGascon. Veterans Day is in November. This weekend we honor those who didn’t make it home. It’s not hard. Neither is recognizing the difference between felonies and misdemeanors.”