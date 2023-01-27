Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – A Colorado man “intentionally” crashed his pickup truck through the front doors of a police station and completely into the lobby after he believed people were “following him,” according to law enforcement authorities.

Nathan David Chacon, 45, was identified as the crazed driver. On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. he smashed his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado through glass doors and into the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department, coming to rest at a counter inside the facility, according to a press statement from the City of Grand Junction.

The police agency had 11 employees working in offices behind the counter as Chacon came barreling into the building. Several officers rushed to the lobby with weapons drawn and ordered him to get out of the truck and onto the ground, where he was taken into custody.

Officers rushed to the threat with weapons drawn. ( Grand Junction Police Department)

Fortunately, no police personnel were injured, and the department said Chacon avoided injury as well.

Grand Junction police have serviced at least 90 calls from Chacon over the last few years, during which he reported “strange happenings that have been unfounded,” according to the arrest affidavit.

WATCH VIDEO – MAN CRASHES TRUCK INTO POLICE LOBBY

In the days leading up to the vehicular assault, Chacon called police multiple times and would swear at officers on the phone and then eventually hang up. It’s unclear what he sought to accomplish, the New York Post reported.

Chacon was taken to a holding cell where he agreed to talk to police. He said he was “being followed” Thursday morning by several vehicles as he drove out of the city. As a result, he had to take side streets to evade people who were after him.

When the suspect arrived at the police department, he said “he did not want to be killed, so he chose to drive into the lobby.” Chacon knew it was a “dumb” idea, but felt he had to do it “in order to be heard.”

Parking lot video at the police department shows the truck drive into the area before taking a sharp left turn through the front doors without hesitation or braking.

WATCH VIDEO – POLICE PARKING LOT

Chacon was booked in jail on charges that included attempted murder, attempted assault, attempted vehicular assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, The Post reported.

Police officers assess the scene after a man used his truck as a weapon and smashed into the police lobby in Grand Junction, Colorado on Wednesday. ( Grand Junction Police Department)

Damages to the police facility are estimated to exceed $100,000 but less than $1,000,000, authorities said.