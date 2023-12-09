Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Nashville, TN. – The Nashville Police Chief has been unable to determine how pages of the Nashville mass shooter’s manifesto leaked last month following an inconclusive investigation.

Metro Nashville Police Department said in an email Friday that investigators have “exhausted all available investigative avenues” searching for the individuals responsible in leaking portions of mass murderer Audrey Hale’s manifesto.

Fox News reported that investigators determined two officers in the Specialized Investigations Division who discovered Hale’s manifesto in her automobile near the scene of the crime had taken pictures of the handwritten document.

Seven Nashville officers were also transferred to administrative positions following the leak of the manifesto.

However, investigators say they were unable to pin down the individual responsible for handing over portions of the manifesto to conservative entertainer Steven Crowder, who published the photos on November 6. Crowder had already stated that he did not receive the documents from law enforcement.

“The department does not have the ability to compel statements or cooperation from former employees,” the police department said in a statement.

All officers ultimately returned to their regular positions.