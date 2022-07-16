Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

UPDATE

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A SWAT team in Orange County fatally shot a suspect wanted in the Wednesday murder of NASCAR driver Bobby East.

The West County SWAT Team, which is comprised of several cities within Orange County, “responded to serve a search/arrest warrant for the suspect” identified as Trent William Millsap, who was in an apartment in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Anaheim, the Westminster Police Department said, according to Fox News.

“During the service of the search warrant, an officer involved shooting took place,” the police department stated. “No officers were injured; however, a police K9 sustained a single gunshot wound that was not life threatening. The Westminster Police Department, along with members of the Orange County District Attorney’s office are currently investigating the shooting.”

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – NASCAR star Bobby East was stabbed to death at a gas station in Orange County, California Wednesday night. The Westminster Police Department is searching for the suspect in his murder, according to reports.

Police are trying to find the attacker, identified as 27-year-old Trent William Millsap. He is described as a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” KTLA reported.

The homicide occurred at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

“The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area. Officers attempted life saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury,” the release said.

The victim’s identity was kept under wraps for several days while family notifications were made and police sought the suspect. However, several news outlets have since reported the victim was identified as three-time United States Auto Club National Champion driver, 37-year-old Bobby East. The information was confirmed by police and USAC, Fox News reported.

“East was phenomenal in USAC National Sprint Cars as well, most notably on pavement tracks,” the USAC said in a Friday statement. “He tallied 15 wins in the series, with the first coming in 2003 at Ohio’s Mansfield Motorsports Speedway. He also prevailed at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005 in what remains as the last USAC Sprint Car race held on a one-mile track.”

Police said in a statement that Millsap has an outstanding parole warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous.

East was born in California and later moved to Brownsburg, Indiana, to pursue his racing career, according to USAC.

“Bobby was an immediate success in his USAC career,” the auto club said in its press release. “His first career triumph with the USAC National Midgets in 2001 at Schererville, Indiana’s Illiana Motor Speedway made Bobby the youngest USAC national feature winner ever at the time, at the age of 16. His three winning performances in 2001 made him the winningest USAC National Midget Rookie in more than a quarter century. Ultimately, he was rewarded as the series’ Rookie of the Year.”