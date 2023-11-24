Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHILE – A naked woman who was reportedly high on magic mushrooms (psilocybin) was strutting her stuff in a Chilean airport last week and attacked multiple people in the process, according to video posted to social media.

The incident took place at Nuevo Pudahuel Airport in Pudahuel, which is right outside Santiago, Chile. The Emol news agency reported that the nude woman on a walkabout ingested hallucinogenic mushrooms at a party before heading to the airport to catch her flight last week.

“Anyway, looks like our girl here is gonna wake up with one hell of a mushroom hangover, and she’ll probably do so chained to a desk at a nearby Chilean mental facility. Can’t wait to hear her side of the story. It has to be WILD,” Outkick news wrote about the encounter.

In a postscript, Outlkick noted, “How about the security guards there in the orange vests just … watching. Not the best look, but to be fair, I’d also want nothing to do with this chick, either. It’s called making a business decision.”

It was unclear if the woman was taken into custody or faces criminal charges.

Last month, an off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot pleaded not guilty to all charges after he reportedly took steps to shut down a plane’s engine while inflight, forcing the aircraft to redirect and make an unanticipated landing in Portland, Oregon, Law Officer reported.

The man had to be subdued by the Horizon Air pilot and later blamed his actions on depression and the consumption of psychedelic mushrooms.