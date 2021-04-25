Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















CHICAGO — Jaslyn Adams, a 7-year-old girl, was shot and killed while in line with her father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago on April 18. Although the pain is likely unbearable, her family is one step closer to justice after an 18-year-old reportedly involved in the shooting was charged with first-degree murder and more than a dozen other counts on Saturday, according to reports.

Chicago Police Department said they tried to stop Marion Lewis on Thursday, but he crashed his car trying to get away from officers on the Eisenhower Expressway. After the collision, Lewis, 18, is accused of trying to carjack a family’s vehicle, at which point police shot him, which led to his arrest, Fox 32 Chicago reported.

“Officers confronted the suspect, the suspect was struck multiple times by the officer’s weapon,” Chicago police superintendent David Brown said.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Chicago police also said two firearms were recovered from the scene of the expressway shooting.

State police said the suspect also fired shots, but Brown said that wasn’t clear.

“We don’t know if the offender shot back. We can’t confirm that at this point,” Brown said.

Consequently, Lewis was charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated assault of a police officer, and other counts.

CPD is also trying to identify and arrest multiple other suspects in the murder of Jaslyn Adams.

“You can run, but you can’t hide,” Brown said at a news conference Saturday. “We are going to bring you to justice for this crime. The Adams family deserves nothing less.”

Jaslyn’s father, Jontae Adams, was also shot and seriously wounded, Fox reported.

Bystander video of the shooting aftermath last Sunday showed a horrifying scene as officers tried to pull Jaslyn Adams and her father out of the car at the McDonald’s drive-thru.

“Oh s—! They killed a baby,” a person can be heard saying off-camera.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO BELOW

“It just don’t make no sense that a 7-year-old baby lost her life in this McDonald’s driveway. 7-year-old,” the girl’s grandmother, Lawanda McMullen, told FOX 32. “Six bullets riddled her little body because someone did a cowardly act.”

Police did not provide details on additional suspects wanted in the case.