AUSTIN, Texas – Mitchell Wasek, the son of Buc-ee’s co-founder Don Wasek, is in criminal trouble after he was accused of secretly filming party guests using a bedroom and restroom at his family’s Texas lake house as well as two additional locations, according to county records and local reports.

Online Travis County records indicate 28-year-old Mitchell Wasek faces a total of 28 counts of invasive visual recording, reported The Austin-American Statesman.

People visiting Wasek’s family home on Lake Travis noticed a charging port for a hidden camera in a bathroom wall. Witnesses removed the camera and left the property. On the camera’s memory card, they discovered videos of themselves in “various states of undress” in the bedroom and bathroom of the lake house.

The victims shared their observations and evidence with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office in May, the news outlet reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

The camera reportedly contained recordings of 13 people in compromising endeavors in bathrooms at the lake house as well as two additional locations, including an apartment in nearby Austin and a Wasek family home in Telluride, Colorado, the Statesman reported, citing property records and the police affidavit.

In total, the secret recordings reportedly showed people “using the toilet, showering, changing clothes and/or having sex.”

Investigators also examined Wasek’s Amazon purchase history, which included multiple devices described as “spy cameras.”

Wasek’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment sought by Fox News Digital.

Wasek was booked in jail and subsequently released on $280,000 bond, according to the Statesman. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 24.