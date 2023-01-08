WATERFORD, Ct. — A missing Connecticut police officer was discovered dead on Monday at the cemetery where his slain mother is buried, according to a report.
Adam Lapkowski, 37, an officer with the Waterford Police Department, was reported missing, according to the Connecticut State Police. Law enforcement authorities found his vehicle at the Poquetanuck Cemetery in Preston around 12:20 p.m. on Monday. Lapkowski was then discovered unresponsive on the ground and pronounced dead at the cemetery, state police said.
Lapkowski, a resident of Uncasville, died by suicide, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. The officer’s biological mother, Joanne Witt-Lapkowski, is buried at the cemetery, records show, reported CT INSIDER.