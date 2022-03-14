Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The 1969 New York Mets became known as the “Miracle Mets” after being a bottom feeder during the previous eight years in Major League Baseball to suddenly winning the World Series—one of the biggest upsets in series history.

In 2022 the Mets All-Star first baseman might like to lay claim to a singular version of the renowned title after walking away from a dramatic crash over the weekend.

Pete Alonso might feel like a “Miracle Met” after being involved in a “brutal car accident” on Sunday near the Mets spring training facility in Florida.

Pete Alonso said he was lucky to survive the dramatic crash. (H aley Alonso/Instagram)

( Haley Alonso/Instagram)

Alonso said that the driver ran a red light and smashed into him, causing the scary wreck. He said he was “lucky to be alive” and thanked his wife for her support, the New York Post reported.

Pete Alonso and his wife Haley. ( Pete Alonso/Instagram)

“(Sunday) was a close experience to death,” Alonso said to reporters on Monday. “To me, I’m really thankful to be alive and thankful to be healthy after his vehicle “flipped over about three times.”

Law enforcement authorities confirmed the vehicle rolled over several times, according to the Post.

Pete Alonso was in a serious car accident yesterday, with his car flipping over three times. "This is a really special spring training because yesterday was a close experience with death. I'm really thankful to be here." pic.twitter.com/5Sc0EInIbm — SNY (@SNYtv) March 14, 2022

“Anything can happen at any given moment, and I’m super super blessed to be here,” the slugging first baseman told reporters at the Mets training camp.

Alonso said he feels “normal” and “fine,” and that he hit and took some ground balls Monday.

The cornerstone of the Mets offense concluded his comments with an impromptu compliment for Ford Motor Company when he said, “Thank you Ford for having great engineering.”

It’s unclear if the striking driver will be charged with an offense.