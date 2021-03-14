Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Minneapolis, MN – Minneapolis police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Friday and as they entered the “autonomous zone,” they were told to back off. For months, demonstrators have been camping out in a small “autonomous zone” set up by George Floyd Square, at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

As the vehicle, involved in a “shots fired’ incident,” entered the “autonomous zone,” a supervisor on the radio could be heard saying, “Don’t go in.” Shortly after that, the officers are instructed to not chase them if they run.

An officer later says “too late, we’re coming in, we’re coming in!”

After the vehicle was surrounded, the suspects were reported to have their hands up out of the windows and were eventually taken into custody. Officers found that one suspect had a gunshot wound to the hand and all indications were that wound was sustained before the pursuit started.