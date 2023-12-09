Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Minneapolis – A cashier died after a suspect impaled him with a golf club Friday afternoon at a small grocery store in Minneapolis according to police.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the assailant, a 44-year-old man, approached the counter of Oak Grove Grocery on the 200 block of Oak Grove Street just before 1 p.m., appearing to have items for purchase. The suspect then went behind the counter and started beating the worker behind the register with the golf club, eventually thrusting the weapon into the victim’s torso.

The victim, a 66-year-old man, was taken to the hospital but later died.

A longtime friend identified him as Robert Skafte.

KSTP reported that the assailant barricaded himself in an apartment building across the street and remained there for about six hours while SWAT teams and crisis negotiators worked to make an arrest. He was eventually brought into custody without further incident, O’Hara said.

