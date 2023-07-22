Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(Alpha News) – Cedric Alexander, Minneapolis’ first community safety commissioner, raised eyebrows this week when he announced that he will be retiring at the beginning of September after just one year on the job.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis released a revealing statement on his departure.

“Dr. Alexander came to the City of Minneapolis to build the Office of Community Safety and rebuild community trust. Shortly after being hired, he spent time meeting with stakeholders, and he met with the POFM Board. During that meeting Dr. Alexander stated, ‘if one day you wake up and see I quit, it’s because they won’t let me do my job.’ It appears that time has come for him. The backward ways in the City of Minneapolis have yet again run off someone that could have greatly contributed to the restoration of public safety in the City of Minneapolis,” the federation said in a statement provided to Alpha News.

In an interview published just a few weeks before his announcement, Alexander told the Star Tribune that he wasn’t being given the resources to do his job.

Sources within the police department told Alpha News they’d be shocked if the police chief finishes out his contract. They expect his resignation to eventually follow.

One officer who can’t talk publicly told Alpha News: “The city continues to punch the working cops in the face over and over again.”

Alexander, who earned an eye-popping salary of $334,000, was tapped to lead the city’s new Office of Community Safety last July. In a press release confirming his departure, Alexander framed his one year on the job as a success, pointing to a drop in violent crime compared to 2021 and a series of successful summer events.

“During the last year, I’ve worked alongside committed and talented leaders and personnel to strive towards excellence under the direction of Mayor Frey, who directed me to stand up the historic Office of Community Safety,” said Alexander. “As Minneapolis moves toward its continued vision for a 21st century comprehensive safety strategy, I am proud to note the foundation for success has been established. This is, and continues to be, a beautiful and vibrant city with endless opportunities for all. I am beyond honored to have served this community and have been humbled by the expression of support shown me over the past year.”

Alexander’s last day of employment with the city will be Sept. 1. Mayor Jacob Frey said he will outline a “transition plan” in the coming weeks.