Feb. 8, 2023

MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning. The fallen officer was identified as 37-year-old Peter Jerving. The suspect who also died during an exchange of gunfire was placed on probation one day before the fatal encounter. He was identified as 19-year-old Terrell Thompson.

Dozens of officers saluted Jerving’s family as they paid their respects at the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office, where the officer’s body was placed in a hearse Tuesday evening. From there, the procession made its way to Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield.

Along the way, the procession passed by multiple Milwaukee Fire Department tributes and partially shut down the freeway. After Jerving’s family arrived at the funeral home, hundreds of police officers stood at attention, saluting Jerving’s family as they went inside, WISN reported.

Thompson was identified as the suspect who was being chased by Jerving from the scene of a reported robbery at about 1:15 a.m. on the city’s south side, Fox News reported.

Jerving had caught up with Thompson and a struggle took place before both men fired their weapons, according to police. Jerving was transported to the hospital, but did not survive. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson had been sentenced Monday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge filed against him in July 2021, court records revealed.

Law Officer article, Feb. 7, 2023

A police officer and a robbery suspect in Milwaukee are both dead after an exchange of gunfire on the city’s south side early Tuesday, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee.

Chief Jeffrey Norman of the Milwaukee Police Department said the deadly encounter unfolded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police personnel assigned to District 4 responded to the area of 14th and Cleveland regarding a suspect wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred on W. Good Hope Road late Monday.

Officers located the suspect who then fled on foot, according to Chief Norman. One of the officers managed to catch up to the man and the two became involved in a struggle as the perpetrator resisted.

During the resistance, the suspect used a handgun and shot the officer. That officer returned fire and the suspect was also hit.

The officer, 37, was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive. The suspect, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX 6 reported.

Chief Norman said the male officer had served four years with the Milwaukee Police Department.

“Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy,” Norman said. “One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support.”

The chief spoke directly to uniformed officers, saying, “I see you. I’m proud of you. The work that you do does not go unnoticed. And at this time, our community needs you.”

Identities of the deceased officer and suspect will be released once death notifications have been completed, FOX 6 reported.

The Brookfield Police Department will be the lead agency handling the OIS investigation, along with Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT).

