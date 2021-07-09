Michael Avenatti seen crying as he’s sentenced to prison

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















NEW YORK — The sleazy attorney who turned into a liberal media darling several years ago with expectations he’d be sitting in the White House by now, instead is headed to the “Big House.” Moreover, he was seen crying along the way, according to reporters covering his trial.

A New York federal judge on Thursday sentenced Michael Avenatti — aka “The Creepy Porn Lawyer” as labeled by Tucker Carlson — to two-and-a-half years in prison over his attempt to extort an estimated $25 million from Nike, Fox Business reported.

The disgraced California lawyer previously represented Stormy Daniels who sued former President Trump in 2018 over an alleged hush-money deal that paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election to keep silent about a 2006 sexual tryst she claimed she had with Trump. The president consistently denied the affair.

Avenatti, 50, was convicted on charges of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike when he represented a Los Angeles youth basketball league organizer who was upset when the giant sportswear company ended its sponsorship.

“Michael Avenatti used illegal and extortionate threats and betrayed one of his clients for the purpose of seeking to obtain millions of dollars for himself,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a Thursday statement. “Not only did Avenatti attempt to weaponize his law license and celebrity to seek to extort payments for himself, he also defrauded his own client.”

Judge Paul Gardephe described Avenatti’s conduct as “outrageous” during Thursday’s trial, according to Reuters. Several journalists also noted on Twitter that the lawyer was seen crying in court before giving his speech. The judge is now calmly reading Avenatti's "fuck"-laden Nike extortion rants (secretly recorded by the FBI) into the record before sentencing. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 8, 2021 Avenatti’s legal concerns are far from over. He still faces a fraud trial that is set to begin next week in the Los Angeles area, a second California criminal trial later this year and a separate trial next year in Manhattan, where he is charged with cheating Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Fox Business reported. “The verdict and sentence speak for themselves,” Nike said in a Thursday statement.

