Woman involved in violent home invasion robbery, kidnapping of her own family

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – California police say the adult daughter was one of two suspects involved in a vicious home invasion robbery and subsequent kidnapping of her own family after two adults and two children were abducted during the violent crime in Orange County early Thursday, according to a report.

The series of crimes were reported about 2:35 a.m. in the 14300 block of Pine Street in the city of Westminster. A man and a woman were found bleeding from head injuries, according to a press statement from the Westminster Police Department.

“Officers learned the suspects, armed with a handgun, forcefully entered the residence and demanded money. A 14-year-old female and 6-month-old baby were also inside the residence,” police said. “The male suspect pistol whipped both adult victims when there was no money found. At gun point, the suspects forced the victims into a cargo van parked outside and drove the victims to a Hotel in Costa Mesa. The suspects threatened to kill the victims if they did not get money. The two adult victims were able to escape the motel room leaving the two children behind inside the room. The victims who escaped returned to the residence on Pine St. and called 911 to report the incident.”

Westminster police sought the assistance of the Costa Mesa Police Department, and both children were eventually found uninjured inside the hotel room, KTLA reported.

While searching for the suspects, officers “spotted their van in the area of Goldenwest St. and Westminster Blvd. and subsequently conducted a high-risk felony traffic stop.”