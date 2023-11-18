Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Crime is so out of control in Memphis that police chief CJ Davis doesn’t think the Army can save the day.

The situation is so bad that Davis doesn’t even think sending in the troops can get the job done at this point.

“I don’t care if we have the entire United States Army here in the city of Memphis. If we continue to see the same individuals committing crimes, you know, arresting our way out of this isn’t possible,” Davis told Action News 5 when talking about the chaos unfolding and repeat offenders.

You know things are bad when the police chief doesn’t think the Army – the greatest in world history – can fix the issue.

How bad is the crime in Memphis you ask? Well, here's city police chief CJ Davis admitting that the entire U.S. Army could be sent to the city and nothing would change due to repeat offenders (and minors) being put back on the streets. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/YXrU74Gp8E — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) November 17, 2023

The city is being destroyed.

Sending in the troops might be an actual option on the table. Outback reported that State Senator Brent Taylor has floated that his constituents want the National Guard sent in and he’s asked Governor Bill Lee for state resources.

As you can tell by Davis’ comments, she doesn’t seem too happy about people not sitting behind bars for extended periods of time, but that’s only part of the issue.

The mission of any leader in law enforcement is crime control.

This is Chief’s Davis’ job.

Rather than complaining, it may be time for actual leadership in Memphis.