FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland police responded Tuesday morning to an active shooter situation near Fort Detrick in Frederick, authorities confirmed.

Frederick Police announced on Twitter that they were “responding to an active shooter” emergency on Progress Drive near Monocacy Boulevard.

“Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down,” police said.

Police confronted the suspect at Fort Detrick, a military base located nearby, according to FOX 5 in Washington, D.C. The military installation was under lockdown for several hours following the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Authorities placed local schools on lockdown, FOX 5 reported, and urged the public to stay away from the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike.

Police are expected to provide an update at a later time.

Fort Detrick is located approximately 50 minutes from Washington, D.C., according to Fox.

———

UPDATE:

An active shooter emergency at a Maryland Business park nearby Fort Detrick Tuesday morning left two men critically injured and the suspect, a member of the U.S. Navy, dead, officials said.

Frederick, Md. police had announced that they were “responding to an active shooter” on Progress Drive near Monocacy Boulevard. At approximately 8:20 a.m. local time, the shooter went into a business at the Riverside Tech park, about 4 miles from Fort Detrick, causing people inside to flee, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said.

Lando said after the shooting, the suspect drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was killed by personnel there, FOX News reported.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick announced that the suspect “breached the Nalin Pond gate located off of Opposumtown Pike,” and made it onto the base, where he was fatally wounded.

The U.S. Navy confirmed on Twitter that the suspect, whom police described as a 38-year-old man, was a Navy Hospital Corpsman.

Before the emergency was cleared, authorities placed local schools on lockdown, local affiliate FOX 5 reported, and urged the public to stay away from the area of Progress Drive and Opposumtown Pike until the scene was neutralized, officials said.

“We have two different scenes,” Lando later told the media. “All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe.”