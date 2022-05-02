Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Police said the body of a 93-year-old Florida woman was found inside a freezer in her garage on Thursday in the city of Sebastian.

The Sebastian Police Department said that officers responded to the home of Marie Hoskins to conduct a welfare check after neighbors had not seen her recently, WPTV reported.

While looking through the home, officers discovered the elderly woman’s body in the freezer.

The residence was occupied by Hoskins’ 64-year-old daughter, who was not identified by authorities. She told police she “hadn’t seen her mother Marie in some time,” Sebastian police said in a press statement.

As of Sunday, no one had been charged and the investigation remains ongoing, Yahoo News reported.

It was unclear when the body was scheduled to be examined by the medical examiner’s office in order to determine a cause of death.

Sebastian is located north of Vero Beach.