Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















St. Petersburg, Florida – Benjamin Robert Williams, 38, is wanted in connection to the Saturday evening killing of 27-year-old Joana Peca, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Williams was identified as the boyfriend of there victim. Peca was shot and killed in front of her two children. Police are warning the public that is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers found Peca around 5:30 p.m. dead inside her car from an apparent gunshot wound.

Peca’s two young children were also inside the vehicle. They were “unharmed, but terrified,” according to police.

Williams and Peca were in a relationship and shared a baby together, FOX13 Tampa reported, citing detectives. Police said Peca was holding their baby when “Williams shot her multiple times in the face.” The older child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.