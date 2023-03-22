TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department said surveillance video shows the moments a masked man who was armed with a loaded gun was stopped by security from entering a local strip club. During a physical confrontation with the suspect, his weapon discharged. He was taken into custody and more ammunition was located on his person and in his truck, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Michael Rudman. They said he was wearing a red and black devil mask when he tried to enter Mons Venus strip club early Sunday morning before he was confronted and stopped by security personnel.

Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw later said during a press conference, “There is no question in my mind that had it not been for the brave men (security guards) that you see standing next to me, that we could have been here discussing a mass shooting in the city of Tampa.”

Tampa Police provided the following overview in a press statement: