FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man who is reportedly mentally ill was arrested for beating his mother and stabbing his girlfriend’s eyes before throwing their 1-year-old daughter out a window Saturday, authorities said.

Pierre Francois, 29, first attacked his mother in their Fort Lauderdale home by beating her with a two-by-four as she demanded that he stop hurting her during a schizophrenic episode, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

However, it didn’t stop there.

Francois then began hitting his daughter and the girl’s mother, who pleaded, “Don’t hit us,” according to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ-TV.

Francois’ mother managed to escape to a neighbor’s house to ask for help. The neighbor called police, who immediately responded to the home.

Officers found Francois had thrown the toddler out a one-story window, and she was lying face-down in the family’s front yard, according to the arrest report.

Furthermore, the girlfriend had stab wounds to her face, eyes and throat, police said.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Francois’ mother suffered a dislocated thumb and cuts on her forearms, police said.

Broward Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder said in court Monday that Francois’ girlfriend would be blind as a result of the injuries to her eyes, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The toddler was on life support with a traumatic brain injury, WTVJ reported.

Francois’ mother told officers her son was diagnosed with schizophrenia and wasn’t taking his medication. She also believed he was taking other drugs at the time of the attack, the arrest report says.

Francois has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery, New York Post reported. He’s being held in jail on $550,000 bond.