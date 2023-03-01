Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) is the union representing officers with the Los Angeles Police Department. The organization has released a list of calls for service that it believes can be handled by unarmed responders with professional training other than police officers.

LAPPL released a list of 28 potential calls that could warrant an alternate response from unarmed service providers rather than armed cops. Craig Lally, president of the union, said police officers are frequently sent to calls for service that may be better suited for unarmed staff members, KTLA reported.

According to Lally, LAPPL has been working with the City of Los Angeles to develop the list and is set to formally announce the proposals on Wednesday.

The list in its entirety can be found below:

1. Non-criminal and/or non-violent homeless and quality of life-related calls;

2. Non-criminal mental health calls;

3. Non-violent juvenile disturbance or juveniles beyond parental control calls; (won’t go to school);

4. Calls to schools unless the school administration is initiating a call for an emergency police response or making a mandatory reporting notification;

5. Public Health Order violations;

6. Non-violent calls for service at City parks;

7. Under the influence calls (alcohol and/or drugs) where there is no other crime in progress;

8. Welfare Check – WELCK;

• Non-Criminal;

• Courtesy request from Drs/Hospitals;

9. Non-Fatal Vehicle Accidents – 1181/1182/1183/1179;

• Non-DUI/Non-Criminal; Property damage only (including City property), Verbal disputes involving non-injury traffic collisions, refusing to share ID at traffic collisions;

10. Parking violations;

11. Driveway tow;

12. Abandoned vehicles;

13. Person dumping trash;

14. Vicious and dangerous dog complaints where no attack is in progress;

15. Calls for service for loud noise, loud music, or ‘party’ calls that are anonymous or have no victim;

16. Landlord/Tenant Disputes;

17. Loitering/Trespassing With No Indication Of Danger;

18. Code 30 Alarm Response (except 211 silent alarm);

19. Syringe Disposal;

20. DOT Stand-By;

21. Homeless Encampment Clean-Ups, unless officers are requested or prescheduled;

22. Panhandling;

23. Illegal Vending;

24. Illegal Gambling;

25. Fireworks;

26. Defecating/Urinating In Public;

27. Drinking in Public;

28. Suspicious circs-possible dead body, where no indication of foul play

The establishment of an unarmed response protocol will help with LAPD’s “chronic understaffing” and allow officers to focus on the actual job of responding to emergencies, according to LAPPL.

The union also notes these changes could ease concerns from the general public regarding armed officers responding to any and all calls for service, something that has been advocated by social justice reformers in the past few years.

Jeretta Sandoz, who is vice president of the police union, said now was the time to “roll up our sleeves” and start implementing an alternative model for police response, KTLA reported.

“We are prepared to enter into an expedited dialogue to take action,” Sandoz said in a news release, adding that it is time to “end the debate” regarding the topic.

