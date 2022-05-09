Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULSA, Okla. – In what can only be described as a “sign of the times,” two men were arrested early Saturday morning after they arrived at a Tulsa police call. As the officers were investigating a fight, Tyjuan and Lajuan Tomlin, allegedly confronted officers and demanded the release of one of the female suspects in the parking lot fight, according to KTUL.

Tyjuan Tomlin allegedly punched an officer in the face. Both were also found with handguns.

Lajuan Tomlin then tried to push through officers, and he was pepper-sprayed, according to police. He raised his shirt to wipe his face, and officers spotted a loaded gun, police said.

Both men were taken into custody.

