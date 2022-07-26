Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Lil Wayne is mourning the death of a New Orleans police officer who heroically saved his life when the rapper was just 12 years old. The five-time Grammy Award winner, 39, took to Instagram on Monday to pen some heartfelt words about Robert “Uncle Bob” Hoobler, who rushed to his aid after a childhood suicide attempt in 1994.

“Everything happens for a reason. I was dying when I met u at this very spot,” the rapper wrote alongside an image of Hoobler. “U refused to let me die. Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason.”

“That reason being you and faith. RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love & miss u both and live for us all,” he added.

Hoobler, 65, was found dead at his Louisiana home on Friday, Nola.com reports. Hoobler’s grandson, Daniel Nelson, told the outlet he recently had both legs amputated and was diabetic.

The rapper has spoken numerous times in the past at how his life was impacted by the relationship with ‘Uncle Bob.’

Lil Wayne opened up about his perspective on law enforcement during the 2020 protests.

“My life was saved by a white cop. Uncle Bob,” he said during an episode of his Apple Music’s Beats 1 show. “Therefore, you have to understand the way I view police, period.”