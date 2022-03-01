Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAN JOSE, Calif. – One of the greatest UFC fighters of all time was arrested in Northern California on the charge of attempted murder.

San Jose police announced on Tuesday that Cain Velasquez was taken into custody in connection to a shooting that hospitalized a man.

The shooting occurred near the Bay Area city of Morgan Hill, police announced Tuesday, according to ABC 7.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” police said.

On Monday evening, Velasquez, 39, was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail where he is being held without bail.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to authorities.

4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. pic.twitter.com/bBuuPQytNx — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022

Velasquez was a two-time heavyweight UFC champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title at UFC 121 in 2010, and Junior Dos Santos at UFC 155 in 2012 to regain it, the New York Post reported.

Once Velasquez finished fighting MMA, he appeared in the WWE, taking on an old foe in Lesnar. The two wrestled in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

COVID-19 budget cuts ended his short time with WWE in 2020.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...