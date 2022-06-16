Woman charged with ‘felony’ spitting on a corpse

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TYLER, Texas – In case you ever thought about treating a deceased person with vile disrespect, don’t do it in Tyler, Texas. A woman in the city was charged with a felony after spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing, arrest records show.

Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, reportedly walked into a funeral home in the east Texas town on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and hocked a loogie on the corpse, according to an arrest affidavit, Valley News Live reported.

A witness to the vile desecration said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the deceased individual in the casket.

As a result, the Tyler Police Department obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4, charging her with a state felony, abuse of a corpse, according to the news outlet.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and booked in jail. She posted a $2,500 bond the following day.