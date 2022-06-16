No Result
Woman charged with ‘felony’ spitting on a corpse

Laurie Lynn Hinds is accused of hocking a loogie on a deceased individual at a funeral home

Laurie Hinds

Laurie Hinds (Wood County Jail)

June 16, 2022
TYLER, Texas – In case you ever thought about treating a deceased person with vile disrespect, don’t do it in Tyler, Texas. A woman in the city was charged with a felony after spitting on a corpse at a funeral home during a viewing, arrest records show.

Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, reportedly walked into a funeral home in the east Texas town on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and hocked a loogie on the corpse, according to an arrest affidavit, Valley News Live reported.

A witness to the vile desecration said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the deceased individual in the casket.

As a result, the Tyler Police Department obtained a warrant for Hinds’ arrest on Jan. 4, charging her with a state felony, abuse of a corpse, according to the news outlet.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and booked in jail. She posted a $2,500 bond the following day.


Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order.

