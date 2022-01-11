Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has more than 800 personnel now at home sick or quarantining this week due to COVID-19, officials said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore revealed during a Tuesday morning meeting that the agency has 562 new cases among its personnel after experiencing 462 new cases the week before.

As a result, a total of 803 personnel in the department of about 12,200 were out, the Los Angeles times reported.

Those figures represent a substantial increase for the department. A month ago they only had 89 officers out sick or in quarantine.