LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man in the downtown area of the city in April and booked him on a no-bail warrant for “multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence, and stalking,” police said in a news release.

The accused “serial” sexual assailant was identified as 41-year-old Terrance Hawkins. Now LAPD investigators are looking for additional victims of the man, KTLA reported.

Hawkins, a resident of Los Angeles, “has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them, and filming them during sexual intercourse,” police noted.

He is currently being held at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles. He is next scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Municipal Court on July 24, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information or victimization is asked to contact Officer J. Roman at 213-709-9017. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).