LOS ANGELES – An assistant chief with the Los Angeles Police Department is under investigation after being accused of stalking a female subordinate officer while they were dating.
Assistant Chief Al Labrada, who answers directly to Chief Michel Moore, is accused of placing an Apple AirTag tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car to monitor her whereabouts. The female subordinate said she discovered the AirTag inside a waterproof Pelican case in her car following a recent breakup. The device connected to the tag traced back to Labrada’s city-issued smartphone, KTLA reported.
The woman’s complaint is reportedly being investigated by multiple agencies, including the Ontario Police Department, the Inspector General’s office, and LAPD Internal Affairs Bureau.
Labrada’s cell phone was reportedly confiscated shortly after a report was filed with the Ontario Police Department on Sept. 7.
Jeremy Tissot, Labrada’s lawyer, said, “Those are false allegations and we fully expect Mr. Labraba will be vindicated of all those allegations.”
