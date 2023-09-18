Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – An assistant chief with the Los Angeles Police Department is under investigation after being accused of stalking a female subordinate officer while they were dating.

Assistant Chief Al Labrada, who answers directly to Chief Michel Moore, is accused of placing an Apple AirTag tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car to monitor her whereabouts. The female subordinate said she discovered the AirTag inside a waterproof Pelican case in her car following a recent breakup. The device connected to the tag traced back to Labrada’s city-issued smartphone, KTLA reported.

The woman’s complaint is reportedly being investigated by multiple agencies, including the Ontario Police Department, the Inspector General’s office, and LAPD Internal Affairs Bureau.

Labrada’s cell phone was reportedly confiscated shortly after a report was filed with the Ontario Police Department on Sept. 7.

Jeremy Tissot, Labrada’s lawyer, said, “Those are false allegations and we fully expect Mr. Labraba will be vindicated of all those allegations.”

Labrada first joined LAPD in 1993. He is one of three assistant chiefs serving under Chief Moore. On occasion, Labrada has been the acting chief in Moore’s place when he has traveled and been otherwise unavailable to handle responsibilities of the chief. LAPD confirmed the case is under investigation and released the following statement: “In response to the inquiry of a crime report involving the actions of Assistant Chief Labrada, the Department is aware and in communication with the involved agency. As this is a personnel matter the Department will make no further comment beyond the fact that Assistant Chief Labrada continues in his role as the Director, Office of Special Operations.” Not only did Labrada’s attorney say the allegations are “false,” but said the assistant chief might take legal action against his accuser for making a “defamatory statement.” “Mr. Labrada is also considering pursuing and leaving all options open as to legal remedies including bringing action related to false and defamatory statements made against him,” Tissot confirmed.