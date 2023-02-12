Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALAMOSA, Colo. – Walmart shoppers in a Colorado town jumped into action Thursday to stop a woman from kidnapping a child. The suspect was identified by police as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones.

The crime occurred at a Walmart in Alamosa. Jones is from the nearby town of Blanca. She was corralled by witnesses who saw her trying to abduct “a young child from a shopping cart,” according to law enforcement authorities.

The City of Alamosa offered the following details:

“On February 9, 2023 at approximately 1249 hours, the Alamosa Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart in regards to an attempted kidnapping in progress.

“Upon officers’ arrival, it was discovered that a female party grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to kidnap the child. Due to the quick actions of citizens within the store at the time of the incident, they were able to restrain the suspect until law enforcement arrived and reunited the young child back safely to parents.”

Officers arrested Jones and booked her at the Alamosa County Detention Center on several charges. The child was not physically harmed during the encounter.

Jones faces charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct.

The Alamosa Police Department thanked “brave citizens” for being alert and responding to the dire situation.

