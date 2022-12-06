Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Kim Potter will remain behind bars this Christmas season, though her family, friends, and well-wishers had hoped the Board of Pardons would grant her an early release.

“This past year has been one of pain, turmoil, and absolute disbelief surrounding Kim, the trial, conviction, and sentencing,” Potter’s best friend, Becky Boie, told Alpha News via email. “The final blow was seeing Kim’s name on the excluded list for the upcoming Parole Board meeting.”

Potter’s supporters sought to ensure her case would be listened to by the board later this month when it convenes on Dec. 19 and 20. But when the schedule of cases to be heard was released, Potter’s name was listed under a section of excluded applications. Criminals who committed especially heinous offenses like premeditated murder were included, however.

“We have written letters, emails, and left messages to the politicians that are supposed to be working for us, the people, and they, too, have failed us,” Boie stated. “They have allowed actual criminals to walk free with plea bargains, stayed sentences, or have granted them early release. The last time that I checked a carjacking, robbery, burglary etc. are not committed accidentally.”

“How did we get to this point in society that if you dedicate your life to helping others that you will be persecuted for making an innocent mistake, but only if you wear a badge?” Boie continued.

Potter is currently serving a 16-month sentence at the Shakopee women’s prison. The former Brooklyn Center police officer was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright last December for accidentally firing her gun instead of her Taser.

For an inmate’s sentence to be commuted, all three members of the board — Gov. Tim Walz, Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea, and Attorney General Keith Ellison — must agree.

“It is very disheartening to see Kim still being used as a political pawn for others’ gain and notoriety,” Boie added. “Kim is a strong, caring, compassionate person and she deserves a chance to be heard at the parole board meeting. In true Kim fashion, she wants to extend her love to her family, friends, and supporters for doing everything that we could do to get her on the parole board list.”

Potter’s husband Jeff told Alpha News in October that the 10,000+ cards she’s received during her time in prison have bolstered her spirits. “It’s helped keep her going,” he said.

The Minnesota Board of Pardons holds two public meetings per year, typically in the fall and spring.

“The mainstream media spread fallacies and lies about Kim and had no interest in seeking the truth,” Boie said. “The justice system, that is supposed to be fair and impartial, failed Kim in epic proportions.”

About the author: Stephen Kokx, M.A., is a journalist for LifeSiteNews. He previously worked for the Archdiocese of Chicago under the late Francis Cardinal George. A former community college instructor, Stephen has written and spoken extensively about Catholic social teaching and politics. His essays have appeared in such outlets as Catholic Family News and CatholicVote.org.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News.

