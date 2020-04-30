Winston-Salem (NC) police say that a group of teenagers and young children as young as 9 years old stole 46 cars from local car dealers over a month long crime spree.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that 19 juveniles ranging from ages 9 to 16 are suspected of stealing cars from 20 auto dealerships.
Winston-Salem Police Department, Lt. Amy Gauldin said that some of the children are repeat offenders and have stolen multiple cars.
The break-ins began in March as kids were released from school due to COVID-19. The cars were stolen “out of boredom” according to police sources.
Police have tried to detain the children, but the Forsyth County Department of Juvenile Justice has denied all custody orders sought by detectives, according to the police department.
The 46 cars are worth more than $1.1 million in total. 40 cars have been recovered.
