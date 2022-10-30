Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LONDON, Kentucky — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash overnight that killed a City of London Police officer early Sunday morning.

Officer Logan Medlock, 26, was identified as the fallen officer by officials. Medlock was a three year officer with the London Police Department. He started his career at the Laurel County Detention Center.

Medlock leaves behind a wife and a five-year-old son.

“Logan was an outstanding police officer. We love him and we’re heart broken,” London Police Chief Travis Dotson said.

“We’re in just a horrible time of shock and disbelief. A great loss for this community we’ll never forget.”

The Kentucky State Police announced that 36-year-old Casey Byrd, is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer.

Byrd is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.