A Kansas City police officer was shot and a man was killed during an arrest attempt Thursday evening at a gas station located at 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue according to KMBC. Two police officers saw a man wanted for aggravated assault inside the gas station and attempted to take him into custody.

The suspect fought officers and during the struggle, the suspect pulled a gun and shot one officer in the leg. The officer returned fire, killing the suspect.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the officer.

Two employees were inside the gas station when the shooting happened and were not hurt.