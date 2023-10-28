Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – Vice President Kamala Harris lauded gun control laws in Australia where citizens do not have a legal right to gun ownership and where a mass gun confiscation took place in the 1990s, during a speech on Thursday.

Harris said Australian gun laws proved that mass shootings do not have to be a regular occurrence, during her remarks delivered at a State Department luncheon earlier in the day with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“As we gather details, we must continue to speak truth about the moment we are in,” Harris said. “In our country today, the leading cause of death of American children is gun violence. Gun violence has terrorized and traumatized so many of our communities in the United States.”

“And let us be clear, it does not have to be this way — as our friends in Australia have demonstrated,” she continued to applause.

According to a brief on the Australian Parliament’s official website, there is no legal right to gun ownership in Australia.”