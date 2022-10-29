Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

YONKERS, N.Y. – A video shows two brothers brutally beating and stomping on a man in Yonkers this week. The footage also shows a passive response from a police sergeant during the violent attack.

The shocking video shows the siblings feloniously battering another man at Yonkers Avenue and Ridgewood Road just before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26., the New York Post reported.

A sergeant is shown getting out of her police unit and slowly approaching the combatants, appearing to say something to them, but really not intervening.

Seconds later, the victim, seen with a bloodied face, falls to the ground, the video shows.

The sergeant then simply stands by, likely waiting for additional assistance, before gesturing for one of the attackers to get back – and grabbing the arm of the other as he continues to stomp on the man’s head and punch him, the footage shows.

By the end of the clip, two more officers arrive and intervene, The Post reported, although video ends prior to law enforcement personnel taking the men into custody.

According to Yonkers Police, the men shown in the footage were part of a group of several individuals who were involved in a conflict at a local bar before it turned violent and the brutality spilled outside.

You can watch the video here.

Jonathan Teelin, 26, and his brother Felix Teelin, (unknown age) were arrested and charged with felony assault, police confirmed.

The 26-year-old male victim sustained unspecified injuries, but is expected to recover, police said.

The Yonkers Police Department is also “conducting an internal inquiry into the initial police response,” authorities confirmed.

As of Friday, no action had been taken involving the sergeant despite the internal inquiry, police sources said.

