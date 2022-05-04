Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Police in Santa Ana say they’ve solved a cold case murder that occurred in 1996. Jade Benning has been taken into custody after initially blaming a “male Black suspect” for the stabbing death, authorities revealed.

On January 4, 1996, at 3:00 a.m. officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to 2205 N. Broadway Street. Police received information that a “male Black suspect had forced entry into the apartment and stabbed the victim, Christopher Hervey, numerous times,” the agency said in a press release.

Harvey was repeatedly stabbed in the upper torso and subsequently died from his injuries, according to Santa Ana police.

Harvey’s girlfriend, Jade Benning, shared the apartment with him, police said.

Benning made general statements about the fatal stabbing. Police said neighbors heard a loud argument inside the apartment for approximately 15 minutes.

Although detectives worked diligently on the case, the homicide went unsolved.

Based upon the police press statement, it was unclear who claimed the crime was committed by a “Black suspect.” However, KTLA reported the information originated from Benning.

The woman moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2001 before ultimately relocating to Austin, Texas.

Santa Ana police received an anonymous letter in January 2020 implicating Benning to the homicide of Harvey.

“Homicide Cold Case Detective Gibbons examined the case and conducted extensive follow-up to include forensic testing was completed, as well as consulting with forensic experts. Ultimately, sufficient evidence was collected to obtain a criminal complaint, and a $1,000,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of Jade Benning,” authorities said in the press statement.

On Tuesday agents from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Benning near her residence in Austin. Santa Ana Police detectives were present when she was taken into custody at about 2:20 p.m.

Benning will undergo the extradition process and return to California where she faces the charge of murder. She is expected to be held on $1 million bail when she arrives in Orange County.