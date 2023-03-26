Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer was shot while in the Duclary neighborhood Saturday morning and is hospitalized in critical condition. The suspect reportedly died by suicide, News4JAX reported.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released, but multiple sources told the news outlet Saturday afternoon that the suspect died by suicide after opening fire on the officer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “#JSO is on scene of an officer-involved incident off Morse Ave. One officer has been shot and transported with critical injuries. Morse Ave. is closed between Firestone Rd. & Skylar Jean Dr. Please avoid the area. The officer’s immediate family has been notified.”

Officials said additional information will be forthcoming, according to the news outlet.

🙏 Prayers needed for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer shot with critical injuries https://t.co/M7N2LQu9Qk — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) March 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Mayor Lenny Curry responded to JSO’s tweet.

“As @JSOPIO continues their work, I continue to monitor reports and ask the people of @CityofJax to keep this wounded officer in their prayers. God bless the entire JSO family for all they do to keep our community safe,” the mayor wrote.

The Fraternal Order of Police tweeted: “Please keep our officer and family in your prayers. We need a miracle.”

At the time of publication the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.