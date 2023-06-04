Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Portland, Oregon – Authorities are investigating if the mysterious deaths of six women whose remains were found in and around Portland, Oregon over the past six months are connected and if a serial killer is on the loose according to the New York Post.

The bodies of the half dozen women were found within 100 miles of each other on the sides of roads, in the woods or in secluded rural areas from February through last month, KGW8 reported.

Five different law enforcement agencies are investigating the women’s deaths — and at least three of the agencies have said they are working with the others to determine if the cases could be connected and have a single perpetrator, according to officials and the local publication.

22-year-old Ashley Real is the most recent case. She was found dead in a heavily wooded area near Eagle Creek on May 7 after she was last seen at a transit center in late March.

Another woman, Joanna Speaks also vanished in late March and her body was found in a rural area of Clark County on April 8. She died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office which declared her death a homicide.

A spokesperson for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating one of the deaths, said its detectives are looking into possible connections.

The Polk and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Offices also said they are speaking with partner agencies about the deaths.