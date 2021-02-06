Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















MISSION, Texas — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents apprehended two large groups of illegal immigrants, totaling 253 people at a location near the southern border Thursday night, according to the federal agency.

A group of agents were screening 166 illegal immigrants south of Mission, Texas when another group of 87 turned themselves in to the agents, CBP said. According to a press release, the groups mainly consisted of unaccompanied minors and family units and came from human smugglers.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” the release read.

CBP also reported that agents apprehended 38 illegal immigrants on Wednesday at what they thought could be a stash house, Fox News reported.

“Upon arrival, several subjects were seen exiting the residence through a broken window in an attempt to flee before being taken into custody,” the release read. “Agents and deputies entered the property and encountered several other subjects.”

While the agency committed to “processing” the migrants, the Biden administration recently restored the “catch and release” policy repealed under former President Trump.

Consequently, one has to wonder whether the efforts of CBP are in vain?

