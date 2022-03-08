Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HATBORO, Pa. – A Pennsylvania police officer is not expected to recover after suffering additional trauma from a bee sting that incapacitated him last year, according to family members.

Hatboro Police Officer Ryan Allen was stung by a bee Oct. 14, 2021. As a result of the sting, he suffered a heart attack and then a serious brain injury, ABC Action News 6 reported.

Whitney Allen, the officer’s wife, provided a sad update last week regarding his medical status.

“We have been told by his medical team there is no chance that he will recover in any meaningful way,” Whitney Allen wrote in a Facebook post. “We have made the extremely painful decision as a family to have Ryan discharged from rehabilitation on hospice care to spend his remaining days surrounded by loved ones and friends in a peaceful setting close to our home.”

A GoFundMe account has raised more than $100,000 for Officer Allen’s family as they navigate the life-changing circumstances.

Whitney Allen thanked donors for their generosity during the perilous time, Action News 6 reported.

“The funds raised will be used for private duty nursing care during Ryan’s last weeks, as it is still uncertain if any nursing care while Ryan is on hospice will be covered by insurance,” she said. “Please pray that we have the strength for this next part and that Ryan suffers no additional trauma or pain during his transition to heaven.”

Officer Allen has been with the Hatboro Police Department since 2013. He was instrumental in helping the agency begin its K9 program and has served as a member of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force.

