MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A Peruvian national who is an illegal immigrant was charged with murder in Maverick County, Texas, a southwest border community, according to a report.

Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria, 64, was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred Monday in Eagle Pass, the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Vasquez-Santamaria entered illegally into Texas in May, multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told the news outlet. He was subsequently released into the U.S. with a court date in 2025.

CBP sources confirmed that Vasquez-Santamaria was processed by federal authorities after promising, in writing, to appear in court in two years for immigration proceedings. After signing the notice to appear he was released on his own recognizance and taken to a non-government agency in Eagle Pass.

Law enforcement authorities did not release details on the homicide or identity of the victim and whether the decedent was a U.S. citizen.

According to Fox, federal officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.