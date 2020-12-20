NAMPA, Idaho — An Idaho police officer was stabbed in the face during a traffic stop, which led to the fatal shooting of an attacker, according to reports. Police in Nampa, Idaho blocked off traffic Friday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting near Family Dollar on 11th Avenue North. The wounded officer was taken to the hospital while the suspect did not survive the shooting, according to the Nampa Police Department.

At approximately 3:07 p.m. on Friday, Nampa officers conducted a traffic stop. During the detention, one officer had a confrontation with a passenger in the vehicle. As a result, the officer was stabbed in the face by the suspect, according to Chief Joe Huff of the Nampa Police Department.

Officials said a second officer fired his weapon, which struck the adult male after the stabbing occurred. The suspect received medical assistance on scene but was later pronounced dead, KTVB reported.

The wounded officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Specifics were not provided, but the officer is expected to recover. The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force was called to the crime scene to investigate along with Caldwell Police leading the investigation, according to Idaho Press.

“This is an unfortunate situation and the investigation is ongoing,” Chief Huff said in a statement. Police did not identify the officers or the deceased suspect.