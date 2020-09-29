SALEM, Ore. — A reported “hostage situation” that led to an “officer involved shooting” in Oregon on Monday led to multiple deaths, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident unfolded at 12:30 p.m. local time at a home in Salem over the possible hostage situation. A trained negotiator with the office’s Hostage Negotiation Team then made a call to the suspect inside, FOX12 Oregon reported.

“As the incident unfolded, shots were fired,” the sheriff’s office said. “Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect.”

No deputies were hurt and officials said there was no reason to believe there’s any outstanding danger to the community.

“I heard three shots and then within five minutes, I heard bang,” neighbor Katie O’Kelly told FOX12.

O’Kelly said she not only heard the gunshots but also saw several victims placed on stretchers.

“The sirens I heard were all the ambulances coming in,” she said. “They loaded three different people that I could see. One of them right in front of my house.”

The sheriff’s office did not release additional information regarding how many people were killed, who killed them, or what led up to the deaths, according to FOX.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office just released there were “multiple fatalities” including that of the suspect here in East Salem. We know this was an officer involved shooting and no deputies were hurt. pic.twitter.com/IYQq2Y7Fd6 — Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 29, 2020

Neighbor Brian Johnson described the situation as “kinda disturbing.”

“I’d like to have some more information, you know, kinda find out what happened and, you know why, why it happened,” he told FOX12.

The road in front of the home where the shooting took place was closed for several hours as police conducted their investigation, the Statesman Journal reported.

Pursuant to Sheriff’s Office protocol, the Oregon State Police were called to the scene to investigate since a deputy was involved in a shooting.

“Any deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated, as outlined by protocol,” the Sheriff’s Office said.