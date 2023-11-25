Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Houston, Texas – An armed robber got something he wasn’t expecting when he threatened a homeless man sleeping in his vehicle with a gun. On Friday night, the man was awakened by a male knocking on his window with a gun.

The suspect forced the victim to exit the car, at which time the victim, who happened to be an expert in jujitsu, disarmed the suspect and took him to the ground according to Fox San Antonio.

Passersby who witnessed the altercation flagged down officers nearby. When officers arrived, they mistakenly believed the victim to be the aggressor and pulled him off the suspect. The suspect then regained possession of the gun and fled down the street.

Officers pursued the suspect into an apartment complex and ordered him to drop the weapon. When the suspect turned towards them with the gun, two shots were fired, but the suspect was not hit. He continued to run and threw the gun over a fence before being apprehended by officers.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of a head injury during the altercation with the victim. The victim received a minor scratch on his leg.