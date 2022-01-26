Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash during an off-duty motorcycle escort, the agency announced.

Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez died in the collision, according to a Monday tweet by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The driver fled the scene but has since been located, the Washington Examiner reported.

“It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of our HCSO Sergeant,” Gonzalez tweeted. “May he Rest in Peace. He will be missed.”

It is with heavy hearts that we sadly announce the passing of our HCSO Sergeant. May he Rest in Peace. He will be missed. 💙 https://t.co/9akKI2mpuQ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 24, 2022

Gutierrez, 45, was not on his bike at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff. He was on foot and blocking the exit ramp when he was struck by the suspect.

The hit-and-run driver was not identified, but said to be a 40-year-old woman who showed signs of impairment, Gonzalez said.

She has been charged with intoxication assault of a police officer and failure to stop and render aid, according to Fox News.

Gutierrez was airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital in critical condition following the crash, but did not survive. The 20-year law enforcement veteran is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons.

Chief Mike Lee tweeted that Harris County Sheriff’s Office is “grieving the loss” of Gutierrez who served for the past 13 years in the Vehicular Crimes Division.

This morning we are grieving the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez who was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a motorcycle escort. He served the last 13yrs in our Vehicular Crimes Division (VCD). Please keep his family & friends in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/ShgIb7vbFZ — Chief Mike Lee (@HCSO_LECommand) January 24, 2022

“This morning we are grieving the loss of @HCSOTexas Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez who was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a motorcycle escort,” Lee tweeted. “Please keep his family & friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Gutierrez was the second law enforcement officer in the county to be killed within 24 hours. Cpl Charles Galloway, 47, of the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Houston, Law Officer reported.

Galloway was a 12-year veteran of the department. His accused killer was later captured in Mexico.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...