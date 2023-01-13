Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

STAMFORD, Conn. – GOSAFE™, a new firearm security company focused on products, training and risk mitigation, will introduce the GOSAFE™ Mobile Safe and GOSAFE™ Mobile Mag—the very first “safe inside your gun” at SHOT Show. GOSAFE devices offer an innovative solution for both new and experienced gun owners, law enforcement and other security professionals – preventing unauthorized or unintentional use, providing peace of mind and speed to access and mitigating risk.

GOSAFE reimagines firearms storage by putting the safe inside the gun rather than the gun inside a safe. Both the Mobile Safe and Mobile Mag fit safely and securely inside the firearm, in the same manner as OEM magazines, accessible only via a unique-to-user key. Once the firearm is locked in GOSAFE mode there is no possibility of an unauthorized user intentionally or accidentally gaining access. The patented technology allows gun owners and professionals to go from loaded and ready to locked whenever and wherever they are.

The innovative concept was designed by leading firearms experts, including former law enforcement and military professionals, to provide real-world security solutions for all gun owners, which according to the 2021 National Firearms Survey, now represents 81.4 million Americans.

“A growing number of gun owners expect viable and manageable solutions for firearms storage as well as a mobile option that provides them with the peace of mind to carry or store their firearm with confidence, and quick access when needed,” said Mark “Oz” Geist, GOSAFE co-founder, former marine and best-selling author. “Whether stored in the home, the car, a purse or carrying in a holster, a firearm in GOSAFE mode makes it impossible for children, home invaders or any unauthorized user to gain access—completely changing the landscape of gun safe options. GOSAFE ensures your firearm is ready when you need it and safe when you don’t.”

Key Product Information, Pricing & Availability

GOSAFE firearm security devices will be available in two options: the GOSAFE

Mobile Safe and the GOSAFE Mobile Mag. Both products feature a unique high security key (multiple key storage solutions are available) and are compatible with all holster varieties and generations of Glock (Glock 17 fits 19X, G34 and G45 and the Glock 19 fits G19). GOSAFE will be available for Smith & Wesson M & P and SIG P320 models in 2023 as well as other models in the future.

GOSAFE Mobile Safe (MSRP $79.99): Lockable, Mobile Security.

The non-loadable magazine-styled mobile safe travels inside the firearm, providing speed and access and eliminates the need for cable and trigger locks. It prevents unauthorized and unintended firearm use by blocking the trigger and securely locking the slide closed. Users can easily switch from GOSAFE to their OEM mag in seconds.

GOSAFE Mobile Mag (MSRP $99.99): Loadable & Lockable Mobile Security.

With a fully-functioning magazine, the Mobile Mag combines mobility and complete security with fast access and cannot be removed from the firearm when locked. Ready-to-fire to locked in a matter of seconds, it blocks the trigger preventing unintended firing even with a round in the chamber when locked.

Exclusive packages for law enforcement and other security professionals are also available.

GOSAFE Mobile Safe and Mobile Mag will ship to retailers nationwide and will be available to purchase online at gosafenow.com in February.

SHOT Show, the largest industry trade show in the world, runs from January 17-20, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Michael Vrooman, General Manager of GOSAFE Technology, Inc. and Chris Carlberg, VP of Business Development, will be in attendance at GOSAFE Booth #43862 for media interviews throughout the show, and special guest Mark Geist, Key GOSAFE Advisor and member of the Annex Security Team that fought the Battle of Benghazi, will be in attendance with GOSAFE at Industry Day at the Range and for the first day of the show in the GOSAFE booth.

About GOSAFE Technologies, Inc.

Founded by professional gun owners for gun owners, GOSAFE Technologies, Inc. is a revolutionary new leader in mobile firearm security products, training, risk mitigation and outreach initiatives designed to make firearm ownership safe by preventing unauthorized and accidental use. The company is committed to empowering every citizen to safely travel with and store their firearms in absolute confidence. GOSAFE products provide unmatched firearm safety, mobility and quick access empowering gun owners to protect lives by having a mobile safe inside the gun to keep it ready when needed and safe when not.