COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. – The principal at Indian Creek Elementary School in Georgia was taken into custody last week on multiple charges of child cruelty and false imprisonment, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The state investigative agency said in a press release that Anastagia Carter, 51, of Douglas, Georgia, is facing two counts of first-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of third-degree cruelty to a child, two counts of false imprisonment and two counts of simple battery. According to GBI, the crimes occurred at Indian Creek Elementary School, the Macon Telegraph reported.

The investigation began after the Coffee County Board of Education received details regarding an incident between Carter and a student. In turn, they contacted GBI about the allegations and placed Carter on administrative leave.

During their investigation into the original allegation, GBI discovered a second incident involving the principal. She was subsequently arrested and booked at the Coffee County Jail.

The school district issued a statement regarding the investigation, according to the New York Post.

“The Coffee County School System has been notified of allegations concerning the principal at Indian Creek Elementary School,” the statement read. “When this matter first came to the attention of the school system, a report was immediately made to the Department of Family and Children Services and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The principal was immediately placed on administrative leave.”

Authorities did not disclose specific details regarding the criminal allegations, and said the investigation remains ongoing.

GBI said once the case is complete, it will be reviewed by the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, according to The Post.

Meanwhile, state investigators encourage anyone with information about the case to contact its regional office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips are also welcome and can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS.